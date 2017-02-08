Concert preview: Dawes hoping to draw a crowd with new music, better timing

Dawes is back in SLC at The Depot this Sunday. And, for the record, Wilco is nowhere in sight.

"An Evening with Dawes" will feature no opening acts, but the band playing a set from its latest album, "We're All Gonna Die," and another featuring older favorites.

Goldsmith said that, as a songwriter, keeping the formula fresh from one album to the next is one of his biggest priorities.

"It's been a process that we've tried to maintain since the beginning, which is, we kinda come here with a new element to what we do. When you're making your first record, you have no artistic identity. But as time goes on, I think we've gotten to a place where it's like, 'OK, how do we make sure that we have that same high that we did when we were first starting out?' " he said. "I think we've always perceived — any band, ourselves included — that if we were to make some decision like, 'OK, that worked last time, let's do it again,' I think that's always very transparent for listeners, and, in the end, I feel like, just the death knell for the artistic experience."

No worries there. While the band retains its underlying signature style descended from the so-called "Laurel Canyon sound" ("I'm proud to wear our Joanie Mitchell and our Warren Zevon influences on our sleeve," Goldsmith said, "but at the same time … there's a lot more to it"), there's otherwise little chance of confusing 2015's "All Your Favorite Bands" with 2016's "We're All Gonna Die."

The former, Goldsmith noted, "was a very guitar- and drum-heavy record," while the latter, thanks in no small part to the influence of new band member Lee Pardini's immediate impact, features keyboards and bass far more centrally.

"In a way, it's like a negative image of the record that came before it," Goldsmith said. "And we were really excited by that. Because these are aspects of our band that are always potent, but, from record to record, might not get as much face time. So we were excited that that was kind of the natural rollout of this album. We kind of like it when that happens, when the record tells us what it's gonna be like, rather than us forcing something onto the record."

Of course, as is the case with any Dawes record, Goldsmith's unique lyrical style remains perhaps the most defining characteristic.

His innate ability to come off as both conversational and cerebral is a tricky balance he seems to handle easily.

"Well, I've always been more of a sucker for prose than for verse, if that sheds any light on it," he said. "… When I was younger and dabbling with that more impressionistic approach to writing, where it's more of a series of images or impressions, where I didn't really know what they had in common, I just knew that's what came out naturally — I had a harder time trusting it. Whereas, when I wrote songs that had a clear intention, and my goal was to communicate that intention as well as I could, that was always the brass ring for me — not only the most rewarding and satisfying, but also the hardest approach to lyric-writing. So that's always been what I've gotten off on most."

