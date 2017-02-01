Jazz shootaround: Derrick Favors won’t play against the Milwaukee Bucks

Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors has been ruled out for Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks as he continues to deal with the lingering effects of the bone bruise in his knee that already cost him a month of the season.

Favors went through pregame warmups Saturday night before the Jazz ruled him out against Memphis because, as coach Quin Snyder said, the forward had "no life" in his legs. In the days since, Favors has worked on conditioning during practices but has not participated in contact drills.

Asked if there was concern over Favors' issues, Snyder had only this to say Wednesday morning: "I get in a position where I'm commenting on medical issues and it's irresponsible of me. I try to provide information. We feel like he's been doing good and we want to make sure he's at his best."