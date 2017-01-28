Favors takes the night off to rest

"I'm still working towards that right now," Favors said at the team's morning shootaround. "I definitely have gotten better, feeling better, moving better. But it's still a process for me right now. I'm just trying to make sure I don't have any setbacks."

Favors is averaging 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in January, down from the 16 and eight he averaged last season with the Jazz. And while Favors has been a regular starter, he has found himself off the court late in games.

"It's been working for us," Favors said. "I just support the team. I support whoever's out there and when I'm out there I just make sure I do what I can, play as hard as I can. And we're winning so I don't mind."

Favors, however, did say he believed his health was part of the reason for his limited play in fourth quarters.

"I think the health plays into it too," he said. "Obviously they don't want to play me too many minutes so I won't have any setbacks."

Quiet please

Rudy Gobert loves to hear the roar of the crowd.

"When you get a block or a rebound and you hear the crowd, you know everybody's running," Gobert said this week and then shot a glance at his teammate Joe Ingles, one locker over. "Even Joe is running."

But there have been times late in games when Gobert has tried to hush the home crowd, like a quarterback trying to run his offense.

"At the end of the game, when you play defense you want to communicate," he said. "We've got to communicate. So when the crowd is noisy at the end and I call a screen, [point guard George Hill] cannot hear."

Another level

Joe Johnson happily congratulated Gordon Hayward this week on his first All-Star selection — and the veteran forward believes more could be on the way.