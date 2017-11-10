1 of 6 View Caption

Elizabeth Smart attends the "I am Elizabeth Smart" panel during the A&E portion of the 2017 Summer TCA's at the Beverly Hilto... Skeet Ulrich, left, and Elizabeth Smart attend the "I am Elizabeth Smart" panel during the A&E portion of the 2017 Summer TCA... Skeet Ulrich, from left, Elizabeth Smart and Alana Boden attend the "I am Elizabeth Smart" panel during the A&E portion of th... Skeet Ulrich, from left, Elizabeth Smart and Alana Boden attend the "I am Elizabeth Smart" panel during the A&E portion of th... Elizabeth Smart attends the "I am Elizabeth Smart" panel during the A&E portion of the 2017 Summer TCA's at the Beverly Hilto... Alana Boden attends the "I am Elizabeth Smart" panel during the A&E portion of the 2017 Summer TCA's at the Beverly Hilton Ho...