1 of 12 View Caption

(Photo courtesy of Sergei Bachlakov/Lifetime) Alana Boden and Elizabeth Smart on location during the filming of “I Am Elizabe... (Photo courtesy of Sergei Bachlakov/Lifetime) Alana Boden and Elizabeth Smart on location during the filming of “I Am Elizabe... (Photo courtesy of Sergei Bachlakov/Lifetime) Skeet Ulrich as Brian David Mitchell and Alana Boden stars as Elizabeth Smart i... (Photo courtesy of Sergei Bachlakov/Lifetime) Skeet Ulrich as Brian David Mitchell and Alana Boden stars as Elizabeth Smart i... (Photo courtesy of Sergei Bachlakov/Lifetime) Skeet Ulrich as Brian David Mitchell and Alana Boden stars as Elizabeth Smart i... (Photo courtesy of Sergei Bachlakov/Lifetime) Alana Boden stars as Elizabeth Smart and Skeet Ulrich as Brian David Mitchell i... (Photo courtesy of Sergei Bachlakov/Lifetime) Deirdre Lovejoy as Wanda Barzee, Alana Boden as Elizabeth Smart and Skeet Ulric... (Photo courtesy of Sergei Bachlakov/Lifetime) Alana Boden stars as Elizabeth Smart in “I Am Elizabeth Smart.” (Photo courtesy of Sergei Bachlakov/Lifetime) Deirdre Lovejoy as Wanda Barzee, Skeet Ulrich as Brian David Mitchell and Alana... (Photo courtesy of Sergei Bachlakov/Lifetime) Skeet Ulrich stars as Brian David Mitchell, Alana Boden as Elizabeth Smart and ... Photo courtesy of Sergei Bachlakov/Lifetime) Deirdre Lovejoy as Wanda Barzee and Skeet Ulrich as Brian David Mitchell in “I A... (Photo courtesy of Sergei Bachlakov/Lifetime) Deirdre Lovejoy (left) as Wanda Barzee and Alana Boden (center) as Elizabeth Sm...