1 of 10 View Caption

(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) A man fishes from his paddle board on Mirror Lake, Aug. 6, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Western Monkshood dot Mirror Lake's wet meadows, Aug. 6, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Floating grass along the banks of Mirror Lake, Aug. 6, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fireweed dots Mirror Lake's shores and wet meadows, Aug. 6, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Visitors to Mirror Lake walk the path around the lake, Aug. 6, 2017. Bald Mountain ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Visitors to Mirror Lake walk the path around the lake, Aug. 6, 2017. Bald Mountain ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) A chipmunk nibbles on the remaining muesli breakfast of an unsuspecting fisherman al... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tyler Briggs tries to remove a lodged hook deep in the body of a tiger trout while ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Laura Green of Cottonwood Heights says she paddle boards Mirror Lake and surroundin... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fly fishing enthusiasts fish from a canoe on Lilly Lake, Aug. 6, 2017.