Storee Powell planned on being one of the many Utahns heading north to witness the total solar eclipse on Monday.
She and her husband would pack up their car and head to Shelley, Idaho, just south of Idaho Falls, to watch the moon block out the sun, turning day to night for two minutes, from her parents’ backyard. The trip normally takes the Logan couple just under two and half hours, but after hearing how bad the traffic is supposed to be, she had a change of heart.
“It is disappointing,” she said. “It’s my home and I feel like I should be able to go there, but I don’t think it’s something we can swing.”
Powell will be among the thousands to view a partial eclipse from the Beehive State. Those planning to trek north to Idaho or Wyoming should prepare to be patient, Utah traffic officials say, especially on Interstate 15.
The I-15 corridor is expected to be one of the most trafficked routes on the path of the total eclipse. Travelers as far south as Arizona and west as Los Angeles are expected to journey to Idaho.
Up to a half million additional vehicles could make their way to Idaho, a Utah Department of Transportation spokesman said, making delays inevitable. Idaho and Utah transportation officials have postponed or adjusted construction projects to open up as many lanes as possible.
Idaho Transportation Department (IDT) personnel are more concerned about safety and travel on the day of the eclipse and immediately after the two minutes of totality, said department spokesman Vince Trimboli. He worries about standstills and warned that if drivers are on a blocked road when the eclipse happens, they should move onto a shoulder or parking area off the road to watch the eclipse safely.
If travelers don't need to leave immediately after the eclipse, Trimboli advised that they don’t. Staggering exit traffic as much as possible could mean shorter waits for gas and food on the route home.
There will be portable toilets and pull off locations in the eastern Idaho area to accommodate travelers, he said. Law enforcement will be on standby to conduct traffic control and respond to emergencies.
“Travelers need to be prepared with food, water and gas and we ask them to be patient,” Trimboli said. “We want everyone to enjoy this rare event.”
In reaction to what may be massive crowds, Idaho emergency managers and tourism officials have compiled a list of items travelers should bring.
- A paper map: Cell service is spotty in many of the areas along the path of totality and there will be limited places to charge a phone. Plotting your route on a physical map and getting acquainted with using one is a safe bet against getting lost if a phone dies.
- Eclipse glasses: Regular sunglasses will not shield your eyes from the sun’s rays. When purchasing eclipse glasses, make sure they meet the International Organization for Standardization requirements and are labeled ISO 12312-2. Welder’s glass with a number 14 filter or greater can also be worn. (Amazon.com recently recalled protective glasses handed out by the John A. Moran Eye Center because they may be defective. Throw those glasses away if you have them).
- Water: At least two gallons per person per day.
- Food: Bring non-perishable foods, like granola bars, and a cooler for other items.
- A full tank of gas: Traffic is anticipated to be backed up before, during and after the eclipse. Plan ahead and map out fuel stops.
- Cash: Not every business in Idaho or Wyoming will take debit or credit cards.
- First aid kit: bandages, ibuprofen, antibiotic ointment, and emergency contact information are some of the essentials to have in a kit.
- Flashlights
- Extra batteries and chargers for electronic devices.
- Download the Idaho Transportation Department’s I-15 app: when you cell service, you can check the traffic.
In Utah, commuters should anticipate delays after work Monday evening as eclipse-goers head home, UDOT spokesman John Gleason said, especially along I-15 possibly all the way into Salt Lake County.
“Travel could be completely insane and a total nightmare or you won’t even notice it,” Gleason said. “We are at such a rare event, pretty much a one-time deal, it’s really hard to anticipate how it’s going to affect our roads.”
Salt Lake City resident Jason Crowell wants to share the experience of an eclipse with his two daughters in Stanley, Idaho. Crowell witnessed his first solar eclipse almost 40 years ago in Oregon through a homemade cardboard pinhole camera.
Although watching the moon pass across the sun was enchanting, the now-46 year old said what he remembers most was the anticipation from his teachers, parents and neighbors. Crowell will brave the Monday traffic following the eclipse, which will be worth the hassle to share such a rare event with his daughters and family.
“What I hope most is that they get a sense of wonder for it all,” Crowell said. “You have the sky go dark in the middle of the day and you can see stars and planets that you don’t always get to see.”
“The rarity of it is spectacular.”