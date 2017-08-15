This popular summit trail takes hikers above the city and offers sweeping views of the Ogden valley and surrounding areas. It’s a steep climb, but the view is rewarding.
Directions • From Interstate 15, take the 31st Street exit and head east. Turn left on Washington Boulevard, then turn right onto 30th Street. Turn left on Tyler Avenue, then right on 29th Street. Drive to the end of the street, where you will find a parking lot on your right.
Hike • From the 29th Street trailhead, follow the signs for Waterfall Canyon. Once you reach a wide, sandy path, stay to the left. You’ll soon spot “Private Property” signs and a rope blocking off the wide trail, but look for a smaller trail on the right that will lead you higher up the mountain. Here, hikers are allowed to travel through the private property on a narrow trail.
From here, follow the signs for “South Taylor Canyon” and “Malan’s Basin.” The trail will take you through Taylor Canyon, and you will soon see a sign instructing you to cross the bridge and start your climb to Malan’s Peak. There are a few tough switchbacks, but you’ll soon forget about how hard the climb was when you reach the top and get a stunning view of the Ogden Valley. You can turn around here or continue on the trail to Malan Basin.
It’s in the basin where backpackers can set up camp and hikers can check out the site of the Malan Heights Resort, a hotel that burned down in the 19th century.
Destination: Malan’s Peak and Basin
- Hiking time: 3 hours
- Round-trip miles: 6.8 miles
- Elevation gain: 2157 feet
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Trailhead restrooms: No
- Dogs allowed: Yes
- Bikes allowed: Yes
- Fees: None