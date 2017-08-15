From here, follow the signs for “South Taylor Canyon” and “Malan’s Basin.” The trail will take you through Taylor Canyon, and you will soon see a sign instructing you to cross the bridge and start your climb to Malan’s Peak. There are a few tough switchbacks, but you’ll soon forget about how hard the climb was when you reach the top and get a stunning view of the Ogden Valley. You can turn around here or continue on the trail to Malan Basin.