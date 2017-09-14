The other half of the movie is a love triangle amid the house’s staff. Jeet (Manish Dayal), a Hindu recently assigned as Mountbatten’s manservant, has a longstanding crush on Aalia (Huma Qureshi), a Muslim woman picked to be Pamela’s assistant. Jeet used to work in a jail and was kind to one of the prisoners there: Aalia’s blind father (played by the great Indian actor Om Puri, who died in January). The romance is complicated not only by religious differences, but by Aalia’s betrothal to Asif (Arunoday Singh), a Muslim recently returned from serving in a British Army unit in World War II.