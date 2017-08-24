1 of 5 View Caption

(Niko Tavernise | Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Thomas Webb (Callum Turner, left), a young writer, has an encounter ... (Niko Tavernise | Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Publisher Ethan Webb (Pierce Brosnan, right) addresses partygoers al... (Niko Tavernise | Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Thomas Webb (Callum Turner, right), a young writer, meets his father... (Niko Tavernise | Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Thomas Webb (Callum Turner, right), a young writer, spies on his fat... (Niko Tavernise | Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions) Thomas Webb (Callum Turner, left), a young writer, gets life advice ...