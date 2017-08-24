1 of 22 View Caption

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Waitress Elizabeth Nava delivers food to customers at The Silver Summit Cafe in Park C... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Diners eat on the patio at the Silver Summit Cafe, on Silver Creek Drive in Park City,... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chicken enchilada at The Silver Summit Cafe on Silver Creek Drive in Park City. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Silver Summit Cafe, on Silver Creek Drive in Park City. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Elizabeth Nava delivers food to customers at The Silver Summit Cafe, on Silver Creek D... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Silver Summit Cafe, on Silver Creek Drive in Park City. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Silver Summit Cafe, on Silver Creek Drive in Park City. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chicken enchiladas at the Silver Summit Cafe, on Silver Creek Drive in Park City. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Silver Summit Cafe, on Silver Creek Drive in Park City, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Customers of the Silver Summit Cafe in Park City enter through a convenience store, o... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Customers of the Silver Summit Cafe in Park City enter through a convenience store, o... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Silver Summit Cafe, on Silver Creek Drive in Park City. (Kathy Stephenson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The cafe inside Logan's Aggie Station sells Mexican specialties, including these c... (Kathy Stephenson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Aggie Station in Logan may look like just a gas station and convenience store from... (Kathy Stephenson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The shrimp po'boy sandwich is the most popular menu item at MayMoes Southern Cajun... (Kathy Stephenson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jason Davis opened MayMoes Southern Cajun Grill 18 months ago in the back of a Log... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) A steady line of loyal customers line the counter at Kevin's Fried Chicken, located ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) A chicken sandwich at Kevin's Fried Chicken, located inside the Food Mart/Gas Statio... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kevin Nguyen runs the deep fryer in back and his wife Donna handles the front counte... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kevin Nguyen pours out a sizzling batch of crispy fired chicken from his deep-fryer ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tribune photographer Al Hartmann heartily concurs that the best chicken sandwich he'... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kevin Nguyen is quick with a smile to his hungry customers at Kevin's Fried Chicken,...