“In Samoa, we had a coral worm that swims up from the bottom of the ocean, thousands of feet, and dies in the sun and then falls back down and fertilizes the coral. ... To eat that worm when it floats to the surface with the natives, I can’t think of something stranger. Enset, which is a bread, made from pounded palm roots that’s buried in the ground for months and fermented before it’s baked, that some of the tribal Ethiopians still make in that country ... that’s certainly strange. Everybody wants me to call out some horribly fermented, heinous — like casu marzu, the maggot-infested cheese of Sardinia, but the term bizarre in Webster’s means unique and interesting. People always ask me, ‘What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever eaten?’ and I’m just like, ‘None of it is strange to the people who are eating it there.’ I’ve not eaten any of those foods, enset, or sea worm or the casa marzu, in America. I get up in the morning, I make eggs and have cereal with my kid, roast a chicken for dinner.”