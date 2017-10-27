Some of the “falling into place” has been due to flexibility on the part of the staff here and in Cincinnati. Last week in Salt Lake City, at the stunningly beautiful and still-new Quinney Ballet Centre rehearsal studios, ballet mistress Jane Wood held a 4-inch-thick binder of handwritten notes she shares with Cincinnati’s ballet mistress, Johanna Bernstein Wilt. The two have flown between cities, keeping the other up to date on choreographic details, technique and artistry.