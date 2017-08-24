1 of 6 View Caption

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Balqis Alrashed born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and raised in Beirut talk... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rashed Al Shashai of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia created the piece entitled "Heaven'... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rashed Al Shashai of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia discusses his his piece entitled "H... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is opening "Cities of Conviction," an exh... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) John Burdick, left, and Jared Steffensen put the finishing touches on a new e... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rashed Al Shashai of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia created the piece entitled "Delicio...