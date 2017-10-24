And “Mercury’s” shocking and surreal moments — and there are plenty of them — are firmly grounded in reality. These are all people we might know, which makes their behavior even more unacceptable and the final comeuppance of the two worst offenders more satisfying. Alicia and “SAM” bicker like a couple who have been together too long with no commitment. Olive is the definitive busybody neighbor who thinks her answer is the right one in every situation. “You’ve messed with other people’s lives,” Brian warns her, and she suffers the consequences.