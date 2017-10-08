It’s a seductive idea but a morally reprehensible one, and that brings us to the method in the madness of “Mercury.” “I think what’s fun and sort of horrifying is that at its core, this play is about people who have no empathy for each other,” Musgrave says. “I feel we’re getting really close to that [in America now]. Just this idea that when your sense of right and wrong conflicts with your neighbor’s, instead of figuring it out, you incinerate them, buy them tea that puts them in the hospital.” Fossen describes it as living in a “land where there are no consequences for anything,” and Yockey says the play asks, “What does it mean to care for each other, and what happens when we lose that ability? What happens when what we individually want or think drowns out everything else? These questions feel more immediate each passing day.”