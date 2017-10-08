1 of 27 View Caption

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Director Kathleen Clawson, right, sets up scenes for set photos as Utah Opera... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Director Kathleen Clawson, center, sets up scenes for set photos as Celena Sh... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Director Kathleen Clawson, right, sets up scenes for set photos as Utah Opera... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Director Kathleen Clawson, center right, exclaims "Opa! for good luck," as sh... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Celena Shafer (Musetta) is attended to by hair and makeup artist Yancey Quick... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Celena Shafer (Musetta) jokes around with the staff during set photos as Utah... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Celena Shafer (Musetta) poses for a photo by the staff as Utah Opera's season... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popular tearjerker about ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Celena Shafer (Musetta) jokes around with hair and makeup artist Yancey Quick... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Behind the scenes, Utah Opera's season opener, "La bohème," Puccini's popula...