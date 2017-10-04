Learn more about native arts, crafts and culture during the fifth annual Indian Art Market at the Natural History Museum of Utah.
This juried show and sale runs Oct. 14 and 15 and will feature 20 native artists, including last year’s three award winners and several first-time submitters.
Each artist selects one piece of work to be judged, with cash prizes for Best of Show as well as first, second and third places.
This year, the museum has added a Purchase award, which will be presented to the artist whose work the museum would like to purchase as an addition to its Native collection.
The market will take place in the free area of the museum while peaceful sounds of native flute are performed throughout the day.
“Although the museum’s Indian Art Market is not a large show in comparison to others across the country, we continue to attract amazing talent as well as a diverse and supportive following from local communities and Native American art lovers from around the state,” said show organizer Suzanne Ruhlman.
Jesse Johnson, Best of Show winner in 2016, is among the returning artists. Johnson, from Zuni Pueblo in New Mexico, is a skilled designer and crafter of authentic Zuni petite point jewelry.
New to this year’s show will be hand-carved Kachina, by Navajo/Hopi artist Shawn Deel; unique beadwork incorporating natural materials by Odawa artist Sharon Trudeau; and silver and stone jewelry by Navajo artist Mary Tom.
When • Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where • Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City
Cost • Free