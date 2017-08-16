Miki Sudo, the world’s No. 1-ranked female competitive eater, will be joined by two of her top male counterparts during the Bratwurst-Eating Championship at Snowbird on Saturday, Aug. 19.
For the grueling Utah battle, sanctioned by Major League Eating, Sudo will compete against sixth-ranked Gideon Oji and 13th-ranked Rich LeFevre.
Aspiring amateurs can register for the competition at snowbird.com.
Competitors will have 10 minutes to eat as many bratwurst as possible for a chance at the $4,000 cash purse. Colosimo’s, a Utah sausage company, will provide the German meats.
Defeating Sudo will be difficult, as she has won the women’s division of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest each of the past four years. This July 4, she broke a record by consuming 41 hot dogs and buns.
Snowbird’s Bratwurst championship is the latest addition to Oktoberfest, now in its 45h year. The annual celebration of German food, music and culture has grown to become one of Utah’s largest festivals, attracting more than 60,000.
Bon appétit
When • Saturday, Aug. 19, 1:30 p.m.
Where • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest Halle, Snowbird Entry 2., Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Details • Oktoberfest continues every Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6:30 p.m., through Oct. 15.