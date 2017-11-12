Portland, Ore. • Treshawn Garrett ran for 88 yards and three touchdowns as Weber State scored 56 unanswered points and cruised to a 63-17 win over winless Portland State on Saturday night.

Stefan Cantwell threw for 157 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score before leaving the second half to backup Braden Miles. Kevin Smith ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns and David Jones had 103 rushing yards and a score. Rashid Shaheed had a touchdown catch and a 90-yard kickoff return for another score.

Shaheed's kickoff return touchdown in the first quarter set off a Weber State avalanche that would bury Portland State 56-3 by early in the third. The Wildcats (8-2, 6-1 Big Sky) capped nearly every drive with a score, including Cantwell's 60-yard strike to Shaheed late in the second quarter, Garrett's 51-yard TD dash early in the third, and Smith's 75-yard scoring run for a 63-10 lead with 10:04 to play.