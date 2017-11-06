While the state’s three FBS schools are struggling to gain bowl eligibility or already consigned to a bowl-less postseason, Weber State and Southern Utah are rocketing up the FCS sharts.



The Wildcats, coming off a big win at Eastern Washington, jumped up to No. 12 in the FCS coaches poll released Tuesday. SUU, which routed North Dakota at home, rose to No. 19.



Weber is the highest-ranked Big Sky Conference team in the poll, and tied with SUU and Northern Arizona for first place in the league.



The Wildcats, 7-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play, travel to Portland State this weekend. The Thunderbirds, also 7-2 and 5-1, is at UC-Davis.



Weber and SUU have already played this season, with the T-Birds taking a 32-16 victory over their in-state rival on Oct. 14 in Ogden.

