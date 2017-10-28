Ogden • Stefan Cantwell threw for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter, and the Weber State defense forced five turnovers in a 41-27 victory over Montana on Saturday.

Cantell hit Tui Satuala for 3 yards and Drew Batchelor for 6 and then caught an 8-yard pass from tight end Andrew Vollert off a double reverse. The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big Sky Conference) made it 31-0 in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Treshawn Garrett.

Montana (5-3, 3-2), which had a three-game winning streak snapped, closed within 34-20 on a pair of touchdown passes by Gresch Jensen but Jordan Preator returned his second interception 23 yards for a TD. Jensen, who was 21-of-42 for 347 yards and three interceptions, connected with Louie-McGee for a 38-yard touchdown before getting hurt. Jensen also ran for a touchdown in the first half.