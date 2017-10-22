Kawika Tupuola sacked Jake Jeffrey on fourth-and-2 and, five plays later, Cantwell hit David Jones for a 26-yard touchdown and then ran in to 2-point conversion to make it 8-0 with 5:37 left in the first quarter. Cal Poly's Casey Sublette hit a 43-yard field goal just before halftime and Trey Tuttle made a 37-yarder early in the third quarter to make it 11-3. Drew Batchelor's 35-yard TD catch with 14:54 to play capped the scoring.