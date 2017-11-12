1 of 49 View Caption

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Marching Utes on the field as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Marching Utes on the field as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars wide receiver Tavares Martin Jr. (8) scores a first quarter ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) fumbles the ball leading to a turnover a... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) fumbles the ball leading to a turnover a... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive end Kylie Fitts (11) and Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) br... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4) passes the ball as the University ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) wraps up Washington State Cougars wide ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars defensive back Robert Taylor (2) celebrates an interception ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs with the ball as the University of Utah ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) reacts to an incomplete pass as the Univ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs with the ball as the University of Utah ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is sacked by Washington State Cougars linebac... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa (50) strips the ball fro... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is sacked by Washington State Cougars linebac... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) as the University of Utah hosts Washington St... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) as the University of Utah hosts Washington St... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) as the University of Utah hosts Washington St... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) is brought down as the University of Utah hosts ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah offense, reacting to an offensive pass interference call, as the University of U... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) makes a catch as the University of Utah ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) stretches out after a catch as the Univ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) runs after the catch as the University ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes tight end Harrison Handley (88) celebrates a touchdown by Utah Utes running... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) is brought down by Washington State Coug... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) is brought down by Washington State Coug... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) scores a touchdown as the University of Utah hos... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) lowers his head after he was sacked as the Un... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks up after another sack as the University... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars safety Hunter Dale (26) runs after an interception as the Un... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars linebacker Frankie Luvu (51) and Washington State Cougars li... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on as the University of Utah hosts Washin... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars safety Hunter Dale (26) runs after an interception as the Un... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Corrion Ballard (15) runs an interception out of bounds as t... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rice-Eccles Stadium as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football i... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes tight end Siale Fakailoatonga (87) scores on a two-point converstion as the... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes tight end Siale Fakailoatonga (87) scores on a two-point converstion as the... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs and is stopped at the goal line as the U... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs and is stopped at the goal line as the U... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs and is stopped at the goal line as the U... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham as the University of Utah hosts Washington Stat... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham as the University of Utah hosts Washington Stat... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) pulls in a pass while Washington State Coug... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4) as the University of Utah hosts Wa... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) scrambles as the University of Utah hosts Was... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's offensive line, as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA footbal... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rice-Eccles Stadium nearly empty of fans as Utah players sing "Utah Man" after the lo...