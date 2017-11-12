(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Marching Utes on the field as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Marching Utes on the field as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars wide receiver Tavares Martin Jr. (8) scores a first quarter ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) fumbles the ball leading to a turnover a... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) fumbles the ball leading to a turnover a... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive end Kylie Fitts (11) and Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) br... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4) passes the ball as the University ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Marching Utes on the field as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Marching Utes on the field as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars wide receiver Tavares Martin Jr. (8) scores a first quarter touchdown as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) fumbles the ball leading to a turnover as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) fumbles the ball leading to a turnover as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive end Kylie Fitts (11) and Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) bring down Washington State Cougars wide receiver Renard Bell (81) as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4) passes the ball as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) wraps up Washington State Cougars wide receiver Jamire Calvin (6) as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars defensive back Robert Taylor (2) celebrates an interception with teammate Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa (50) as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs with the ball as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) reacts to an incomplete pass as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs with the ball as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is sacked by Washington State Cougars linebacker Frankie Luvu (51) and Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa (50) as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa (50) strips the ball from Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is sacked by Washington State Cougars linebacker Frankie Luvu (51) and Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa (50) as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) is brought down as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah offense, reacting to an offensive pass interference call, as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) makes a catch as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) stretches out after a catch as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) runs after the catch as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes tight end Harrison Handley (88) celebrates a touchdown by Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) is brought down by Washington State Cougars linebacker Jahad Woods (13) as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Demari Simpkins (17) is brought down by Washington State Cougars linebacker Jahad Woods (13) as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Davontavean Martin (1) reach for a pass that went incomplete as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) scores a touchdown as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) lowers his head after he was sacked as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Casey Hughes (25) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Davontavean Martin (1) reach for a pass that went incomplete as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks up after another sack as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars safety Hunter Dale (26) runs after an interception as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars linebacker Frankie Luvu (51) and Washington State Cougars linebacker Logan Tago (45) celebrate a sack of Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars safety Hunter Dale (26) runs after an interception as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Corrion Ballard (15) runs an interception out of bounds as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rice-Eccles Stadium as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes tight end Siale Fakailoatonga (87) scores on a two-point converstion as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes tight end Siale Fakailoatonga (87) scores on a two-point converstion as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs and is stopped at the goal line as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs and is stopped at the goal line as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs and is stopped at the goal line as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) pulls in a pass while Washington State Cougars defensive back Robert Taylor (2) runs underneath him, as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4) as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) scrambles as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah's offensive line, as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rice-Eccles Stadium nearly empty of fans as Utah players sing "Utah Man" after the loss, as the University of Utah hosts Washington State, NCAA football in Salt Lake City, Saturday November 11, 2017.