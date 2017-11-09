Ninety percent of Utah’s student-athletes graduated within six years, according to the NCAA’s 2016-17 Graduation Success Rate (GSR) released on Wednesday. That percentage is Utah’s highest mark ever, and second best among Pac-12 schools.

The Federal Graduation Rate (FGR) showed Utah’s student-athletes have graduated at a higher rate than the university general student population, over a four-year period, by nine percentage points (68 percent compared to 59 percent).

The NCAA GSR adjusts for circumstances such as church missions and transfers, while the FGR doesn’t.

Utah ranked first or tied for first in GSR among Pac-12 schools in eight sports, all of which earned a perfect score. The group included men’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s skiing, men’s tennis, women’s basketball, gymnastics, women’s tennis and volleyball.

This marks the seventh-straight year that the gymnastics team and both the men’s and women’s tennis teams received perfect scores. Football ranked second in the Pac-12.