Utah women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts announced a four-player signing class on Wednesday evening. The class includes players from Canada, Spain and the United States who each signed a National Letter of Intent on the first day of the early signing period. All four of the players stand 6-foot-2 or taller.

“The Pac-12 is big,” Roberts said in a release from the university. “There is athleticism and size, and you have to have both. I think these four embody that and the third component with this group is their versatility. They aren’t going to be pigeonholed into one position. It is fun to see it all coming together.”

Joining the program for the 2018-19 season will be 6-foot-2 wing Niyah Becker from Winnipeg, Manitoba; 6-foot-2 wing/forward Dre’una Edwards from Las Vegas, Nev.; 6-foot-3 forward Lola Pendande from Roquetas de Mar, Spain; and 6-foot-2 forward Andrea Torres from Montreal, Quebec.

Becker averaged 17.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game at Canada’s U15 National Championships for Manitoba, Canada, in 2015.

Edwards, the Southwest League Player of the Year last winter, averaged 16.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior to lead her team to a 31-3 record.

Pendande played for Spain in the Junior Women’s Championships for Daspalomas Costa Canaria this year and earned MVP after sh led the tournament in scoring and rebounding.

Torres played in 18 games for Montmorency in Laval, Quebec, during the 2016-17 season. She averaged 10.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.