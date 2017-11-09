Coming off one of its most successful seasons in program history, the Utah softball program and coach Amy Hogue announced a six-player signing class on Wednesday. FloSoftball.com ranked the class the 16th-best in the country and third-best in the Pac-12.

Utility player Ellessa Bonstrom from Tucson, Ariz., infielder/ outfielder Haley Denning from Phoenix, outfielder Jordyn Gasper from Valenica, Calif., first baseman/third baseman Makayla Hurst from St. Louis, outfielder/infielder/pitcher Jess Lynch from Chandler, Ariz., and pitcher Sydney Sandez from Chula Vista, Calif., have signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Utes.

The group includes two players ranked among the top 100 recruits in the nation and five players among the top 150.

“This class brings a lot of versatility and high character to the Utes,” Hogue said in a news release. “We are adding two pitchers to our staff since we lose both Miranda Viramontes and Katie Donovan this spring to graduation. Additionally, we are adding some really speedy options and some powerful bats. We are excited about each and every one of these young ladies, because of what they do on the field and the types of students they are in the classroom.”