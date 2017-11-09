The Utah gymnastics program announced the signing of four future Red Rocks on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period.

Cristal Isa from Henderson, Nev., Adrienne Randall from Corona, Calif., and Hunter Dula from Oremwill join the team next summer. Lauren Wong, will graduate from Skyline High School in December, plans to enroll in classes this January.

“We are really pleased with our new class and believe that all four members will contribute to our future success,” Utah co-head coach Tom Farden said in a release from the university. “We’ve added two Junior Olympic national champions and the others have also achieved excellent results.”

Isa (uneven bars) and Randall (balance beam) have both won Junior Olympic national championships, while Dula posted a Top-10 finish in the all-around in the Junior Olympics. Wong is a regional bronze medalist.

Isa has won three Nevada all-around state championships. Randall is a seven-time regional champion, including two all-around titles and three titles on the balance beam.