

A 31-point victory is never a bad thing. But in the case of Utah’s lopsided win over UCLA last weekend, is it a sign that the Utes are back on track?

On this week’s episode of Game of Throws, The Tribune’s Utah football podcast, we discuss some reasons for hope — and some reasons to remain skeptical — as Utah moves toward a matchup with Luke Falk and Washington State.

At 3:30 — The reason why offensive coordinator Troy Taylor got the game ball after the win over the Bruins.

At 5:25 — Where does Luke Falk rank among the quarterbacks Utah will face this season?

At 12:20 — With Marquise Blair out for the season, how does the Utah secondary respond? And can they slow down Falk and the Cougars’ passing attack?

At 16:10 — What happened to Sack Lake City?

At 19:30 — The highs and lows of talking to Mike Leach.

At 24:20 — Does the Pac-12 have a targeting problem?

