The Pac-12 Conference’s move to centralized replay center in San Francisco has been “a big step forward,” according to Pac-12 Conference Commissioner Larry Scott.

Scott, who made his annual visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday, said the feedback so far has been “excellent.” The conference tested the command center model last year with game at Cal and Oregon, but it expanded to all 12 schools this fall.

On-site replay officials still make the calls on the reviews. Scott said getting calls right was of “paramount importance.”

“Our command center at the Pac-12 offices in San Francisco is in direct communication with the replay officials at each stadium, is able to consult on each of the plays that they review,” Scott said. “It‘s been very good. I think it is an important step towards more consistency and making sure we get as many replay calls right as possible.”

Scott started off his media session by expressing condolences and sympathy for the shooting earlier this week and the death of 23-year-old Utah student ChenWei Guo. A moment of silence was held prior to the game. A banner hung in front of the MUSS honoring Guo.

WR commits to Utah



Terrell Perriman, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound wide receiver from the Miami area, announced via Twitter that he’d committed to the Utes while on a recruiting visit in Salt Lake City on Friday. Perriman is the nephew of former University of Miami and NFL wide receiver Brett Perriman.

Scout.com, ESPN.com and 247Sports rate Perriman a three-star prospect coming out of Miami Central High School. Perriman’s scholarship offers reportedly included Georgia, LSU and Tennessee, among other Power 5 conference members.

The Utes have used more three-wide receiver and four-wide receiver formations this season under first-year offensive coordinator Troy Taylor’s pass-oriented spread offense. Wide receivers coach Guy Holliday said last week that the change in offensive philosophy with Taylor’s addition hasn’t altered his approach to recruiting.

“I don’t give a flying flip who the coach is. Great players make great coaches,” Holliday said. “It’s not going to be because Coach Taylor is here. We went after the highest profile receivers we could last fall, and we’re doing the same thing [now]. From a recruiting standpoint, my job is to get best players I can get. I don’t care who the offensive coordinator is. We have a great program at Utah with coach [Kyle Whittingham], so we’re targeting the best players we can get. Anything else is insane to me.”

Agasiva misses second straight

Alani Havili-Katoa made his second consecutive start in place of injured right guard Jordan Agasiva. Agasiva has not played since suffering a foot/ankle injury in the fourth quarter against Arizona State.