(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) and Utah Utes defensive back Kenric Young ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) celebrates with Utah Utes wide re... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes run onto the field before the game against UCLA Bruins at Rice-Eccles St... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes run onto the field before the game against UCLA Bruins at Rice-Eccles St... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) celebrates with Utah Utes wide re... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) recovers a fumble from UCLA Bruins wide ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) celebrates with Utah Utes offensive lineman J... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) celebrates after recovering a fumble fro... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive end Caleb Repp (47) tackles UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mossi Jo... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) celebrates after tackling UCLA Bruins runnin... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) signals a play during the game at Rice-Ecc... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive end Caleb Repp (47) tackles UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mossi Jo... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) scores a touchdown past UCLA Bruins linebacke... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Adari... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Frida... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) scores a touchdown past UCLA Bruins linebacke... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) celebrates after recovering a fumble fro... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Kenric Young (24) and Utah Utes defensive back Philip Afi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is helped off of the field by Utah Utes of... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) Utah Utes defensive back Kenric Young (24) a... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Fri... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Frida... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) sacks UCLA Bruins quarterback Devon Mod... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Que... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) and Utah Utes linebacker Sunia Tauteoli... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaleel W... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive b... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) and Utah Utes linebacker Sunia Tauteoli... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) is pushed out of bounds by UCLA B... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Os... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs past UCLA Bruins linebacker Kenny You... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs past UCLA Bruins linebacker Kenny Young ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) makes a catch during the game at ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaleel W... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jacob... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs past UCLA Bruins linebacker Kenny Young ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes place kicker Matt Gay (97) kicks a point after touchdown during the game... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Josh Nurse (14) Utah Utes offensive lineman Alani Havili-... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) and Utah Utes defensive back Kenric Young ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) talks to his teammates during the game at ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) and Utah Utes tight end Harrison Handley (... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) talks to his teammates during the game at ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and UCLA Bruins head coach Jim L. Mora after... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaleel Wadood (4) and UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Chi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) throws the ball during the game at Rice-Ec... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) is tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Will... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaleel Wadood (4) and UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Chi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks to throw a touchdown pass to Utah Ut... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Keise... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo ...
(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) and Utah Utes defensive back Kenric Young (24) celebrate after the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. Utah Utes defeated UCLA Bruins 48-17. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) celebrates with Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) after scoring a touchdown past UCLA Bruins defensive back Adarius Pickett (6) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes run onto the field before the game against UCLA Bruins at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes run onto the field before the game against UCLA Bruins at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) celebrates with Utah Utes wide receiver Raelon Singleton (11) after scoring a touchdown past UCLA Bruins defensive back Adarius Pickett (6) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) recovers a fumble from UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mossi Johnson (21) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) celebrates with Utah Utes offensive lineman Jackson Barton (70) after scoring a touchdown past UCLA Bruins linebacker Kenny Young (42) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) celebrates after recovering a fumble from UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mossi Johnson (21) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive end Caleb Repp (47) tackles UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mossi Johnson (21) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) celebrates after tackling UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Starks (32) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) signals a play during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive end Caleb Repp (47) tackles UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mossi Johnson (21) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) scores a touchdown past UCLA Bruins linebacker Kenny Young (42) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Adarius Pickett (6) and UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (91) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) scores a touchdown past UCLA Bruins linebacker Kenny Young (42) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) celebrates after recovering a fumble from UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mossi Johnson (21) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Kenric Young (24) and Utah Utes defensive back Philip Afia (2) tackle UCLA Bruins wide receiver Stephen Johnson (6) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) is helped off of the field by Utah Utes offensive lineman Darrin Paulo (77) after being tackled during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton (30) Utah Utes defensive back Kenric Young (24) and Utah Utes defensive back Philip Afia (2) tackle UCLA Bruins wide receiver Stephen Johnson (6) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) sacks UCLA Bruins quarterback Devon Modster (18) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Quentin Lake (37) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) and Utah Utes linebacker Sunia Tauteoli (10) tackle UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Starks (32) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaleel Wadood (4) UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Keisean Lucier-South (11) and UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (91) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaleel Wadood (4) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Chase Hansen (22) and Utah Utes linebacker Sunia Tauteoli (10) tackle UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Starks (32) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) is pushed out of bounds by UCLA Bruins linebacker Krys Barnes (14) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa (92) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) runs past UCLA Bruins linebacker Kenny Young (42) and UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaleel Wadood (4) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs past UCLA Bruins linebacker Kenny Young (42) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes wide receiver Darren Carrington II (9) makes a catch during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaleel Wadood (4) UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Keisean Lucier-South (11) and UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (91) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (91) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs past UCLA Bruins linebacker Kenny Young (42) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes place kicker Matt Gay (97) kicks a point after touchdown during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Josh Nurse (14) Utah Utes offensive lineman Alani Havili-Katoa (53) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) and Utah Utes defensive back Kenric Young (24) sing Utah Man after the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. Utah Utes defeated UCLA Bruins 48-17 (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) and Utah Utes defensive back Kenric Young (24) celebrate after the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. Utah Utes defeated UCLA Bruins 48-17. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) talks to his teammates during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. Utah Utes defeated UCLA Bruins 48-17. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) and Utah Utes tight end Harrison Handley (88) talk after the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. Utah Utes defeated UCLA Bruins 48-17. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) talks to his teammates during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. Utah Utes defeated UCLA Bruins 48-17. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and UCLA Bruins head coach Jim L. Mora after the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. Utah Utes defeated UCLA Bruins 48-17. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaleel Wadood (4) and UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Chigozie Nnoruka (93) tackle Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. Utah Utes defeated UCLA Bruins 48-17. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) throws the ball during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. Utah Utes defeated UCLA Bruins 48-17. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) is tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Will Lockett (23) and UCLA Bruins defensive back Adarius Pickett (6) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. Utah Utes defeated UCLA Bruins 48-17. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) UCLA Bruins defensive back Jaleel Wadood (4) and UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Chigozie Nnoruka (93) tackle Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. Utah Utes defeated UCLA Bruins 48-17. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) looks to throw a touchdown pass to Utah Utes fullback Cody Ippolito during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. Utah Utes defeated UCLA Bruins 48-17. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Keisean Lucier-South (11) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. Utah Utes defeated UCLA Bruins 48-17. (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo Osling III (7) during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, November 3, 2017. Utah Utes defeated UCLA Bruins 48-17.