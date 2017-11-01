Tyler Huntley is fed up with losing. Kyle Whittingham is frustrated with his team’s red-zone woes. And if things don’t get back on track soon, the Utes ain’t going bowling.

On this week’s episode of Game of Throws, the Tribune’s Utah football podcast, we break down an embarrassing loss at Autzen and look ahead to Josh Rosen and UCLA.

At 3:20 • Tyler Huntley’s remarks are usually genuine, and his frustrations boiled over in his postgame press conference Saturday.

At 8:30 • The Utes’ red-zone troubles haven’t gone away. At Oregon, Utah got inside the 20 — and eventually had to punt.

At 12:30 • “It seems as though there’s a growing discontent with the plays being called, particularly the lack of running plays.”

At 17:40 • Will Josh Rosen throw all over Utah? Can Utah exploit UCLA’s terrible run defense?

