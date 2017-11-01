The estimate, Andre James recalls, was about 106.

That’s how many family members and friends were in attendance to watch his first homecoming, a 17-14 UCLA win over BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium last September. The Herriman High product and one-time four-star recruit is out to top that number this week.

James has been calling and texting friends all week, telling them to figure out a way to be in the stands at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday night for another homecoming for the former Mustang. Whether they hit that marker doesn’t really matter, in truth. At least not for James. He’s over the moon that he’ll have one particular fan there in Bruins blue.

His dad, Marcus.

Marcus James just finished his last round of chemotherapy having battled testicular cancer. He looked on from a hospital bed earlier this year as his son and UCLA rallied in the season-opener, stunning Texas A&M in what was the biggest comeback in Bruins history. He’ll get to take it all in in person Friday night, just like he did a year ago in Provo.

“He’s doing really well,” Andre James said this week.

There is no hiding the added emotion expected when the 6-foot-4, 310-pound right tackle jogs out of the visitor’s locker room.

“It means a little more,” James said. “It’s got a little something special to it, so I’m excited.”

James, now a redshirt sophomore, has asserted himself as a regular on a UCLA offensive line tasked with protecting star quarterback Josh Rosen, a potential No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft, on a weekly basis. James started the final seven games at right tackle following an injury to teammate Kolton Miller in 2016. Miller moved to left tackle when he returned. James’ spot was cemented on the right side.

“He fights through pain,” UCLA coach Jim Mora said.

James was taken to the hospital while dealing with some abdominal pain last Thursday, two days before taking on No. 12 Washington in Seattle. He was there until about 1 a.m., Mora said. James eventually was cleared by the medical staff to play Saturday, a 44-23 loss to the Huskies.

Mora arrived at the hospital late that night to find his starting right tackle calm. That same day, Andre told him, was Marcus’ last day of chemotherapy. James, Mora said, has been able to “keep a really even-keel throughout it all.”

That’s no surprise to Herriman coach Dustin Pearce.

“I believe that Andre is a pretty level-headed kid,” Pearce said. “He has a great relationship with Marcus. ... It’s not his first time coming home [to play].”

UCLA RIGHT TACKLE ANDRE JAMES



Height • 6 foot 4



Weight • 310 pounds



Class • Redshirt sophomore



Hometown • Herriman



Right-sided anchor • UCLA’s regular starter at right tackle this year. ... Started final seven games at right tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2016. ... Former four-star recruit out of Herriman High.

James isn’t able to come home to Utah as often as he wants. The life of a student-athlete is demanding. The sociology major at UCLA said he’s up at 6 a.m. every day, and the earliest his days are wrapped up are 12 hours later. The few times he has come back, he makes the drive to Herriman High, where after vowing he’ll work out in the gym, he ends up in Pearce’s office just chatting about life in Los Angeles.

The Mustangs host Pleasant Grove in the Class 6A state quarterfinals Friday, which means a portion of the James contingent won’t be able to make it to Rice-Eccles Stadium to watch the Utes take on the Bruins. The UCLA tackle, Pearce said, has “always been a kid close to my heart.”

“Him taking the plunge to go out of state and go away from his comfort zone spoke volumes about Andre,” Pearce said. “My hat is off to Andre for sticking it out. He was in these tough times of where he probably wanted to come home, but he had family support where his parents wanted him to stay and finish what he started.”

“I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” James said. “I love it down here.”

No matter the turnout Friday evening, it’s another benchmark not just for James, but the entire family.

“I’ve been waiting for this one because it’s going to be the first one he’s been able to see me play in since [the diagnosis],” Andre said. “So there’s a little chip on my shoulder to make me want to go out and perform well for him.”