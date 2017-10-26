It was obvious, those critics say, that Huntley wasn’t healthy against the Sun Devils. If that is, in fact, true then Whittingham deserves every bit of that criticism. But it also could be that Huntley simply was playing a better opponent. It’s hard to believe, after consulting his medical staff and with Huntley himself, that Whittingham would have gone with a badly compromised quarterback over a fully healthy one — at least if he didn’t think the compromised talent still would give his team a better chance at winning than the less-talented sound one.