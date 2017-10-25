Kyle Whittingham’s Utes are in search of an identity.
Coming off another conference defeat — and the worst game of Tyler Huntley’s career (at any level) — there are plenty of questions to be asked.
Where are the wins left to get to bowl eligibility? And why isn’t Zack Moss getting the ball more, as even Whittingham himself seems to wonder?
On this week’s episode of Game of Throws, the Tribune’s Utah football podcast, we discuss the troubles against Arizona State, the difficulties that lie ahead, starting with Oregon, and more.
At 4:30 — Huntley struggled in his first game back from injury, but the quarterback says his shoulder wasn’t the cause of his interceptions.
At 14:50 — Steve Smith recently retired and suddenly finds himself with free time he didn’t have when he was carving up NFL defenses. The Ute great was back at Rice-Eccles Stadium for his induction into the Crimson Club Hall of Fame last weekend. The Utes could have used him on the field, though. With Smith’s return to campus — and Utah’s continued struggles — we got to wondering: which former player would help this year’s squad the most?
At 21:50 — What can Darren Carrington expect in his return to Eugene? “It seems like there’s not really hard feelings with the way things ended. He felt like he should have done some things differently.”
At 24:10 — Troy Taylor might still be learning on the job. If he sticks around, how will Utah recruit to better stock their ranks for Taylor’s offensive system?
Or via SoundCloud: