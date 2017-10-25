At 14:50 — Steve Smith recently retired and suddenly finds himself with free time he didn’t have when he was carving up NFL defenses. The Ute great was back at Rice-Eccles Stadium for his induction into the Crimson Club Hall of Fame last weekend. The Utes could have used him on the field, though. With Smith’s return to campus — and Utah’s continued struggles — we got to wondering: which former player would help this year’s squad the most?