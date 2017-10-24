The four interceptions, the sailed passes, the miscommunications, the frustration, all of it served as a humbling experience for the 19-year-old. But the last month was just as humbling. Because football was off the table for the first time in his life. Instead of lofted balls to the corner of the end zone, instead of a delayed screen pass, Huntley was in a trainer’s room at 6 a.m. on a weekday working to strengthen his injured right shoulder.