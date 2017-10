FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 file photo, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California in Los Angeles. Faced with the decision to kick an extra point to tie or go for two and the lead late in games last weekend, two college football coaches did not hesitate to basically put it all one play instead of trying to get to overtime. "It would have been a gamble to kick the extra point," said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, whose team failed to convert with 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter and lost 28-27 at Southern California last Saturday night. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)