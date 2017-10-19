From Darren Carrington standing alone in the back of the end zone, to each of Sam Darnold’s third-down conversions, the Utes seemed to be just one play away from victory at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Instead, Kyle Whittingham and company have now lost two straight as they look to regroup against Arizona State.
What went wrong in Los Angeles? Will Tyler Huntley be back on the field Saturday? And what can Utah expect against a Sun Devil crew coming off a huge upset win over Washington?
We discuss that and more on this week’s podcast.
