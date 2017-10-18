Tuesday night gave Utes’ men’s basketball followers a small glimpse of what this season’s team might look like, but versatility in the backcourt will be a theme.

Sedrick Barefield, a junior who became eligible in the second semester of last season, and sophomore center Jayce Johnson scored 17 points apiece during the “Night with the Utes” event at the Jon M. Hunstman Center.

Junior guard Parker Van Dyke added 15 points and six assists. He made 3 of 4 3-pointers. Senior forward David Collette added 13 points. Freshman forward Donnie Tillman grabbed eight rebounds.

The Utes made 17 of 37 from behind the 3-point line.

“I think that’s the way the game is going,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said of his team’s penchant for shooting the 3. “Those 3s, I know, they add up a lot quicker than the old-fashioned 2s. The key is if we share the ball. A lot of those 3s were assisted tonight, guys getting into the lane and not forcing anything or taking an average shot. They’re finding somebody.”

Senior guard Justin Bibbins, a graduate transfer from Long Beach State, put constant pressure on defenders with dribble penetration. He dished out eight assists. Bibbins played opposite Barefield most of the night.

Kolbe Caldwell, a 6-foot-5 sophomore junior college transfer, led the White team with eight first-half points on 3-of-5 shooting (2-of-2 3-pointers), and also showed ability to get into the lane.

“I think we have the guard play to do that, to get into the paint [and] to make plays for everybody, and everybody is just really unselfish, can knock down shots,” Barefield said. “This team is really fun to play with when we’re just playing together.”

Hot shooting

The women’s basketball team outshot the men twice in a team shooting competition — first to 42 made 3-pointers — during halftime of the men’s scrimmage.

Ironically, outside shooting is one of the primary questions coach Lynne Roberts has about her squad going into this season.

“Last year we couldn’t shoot it well enough for teams to play us honestly defensively,” Roberts said. “We have the inside presence, and we’ve got even better inside presence this year [Emily] Potter has help, legitimate help. Megan Huff, she’s very very good. [Maurane] Corbin, she’ll be good. We’ve got legitimate post play.”

Roberts was impressed by the new video boards in the Hunstman Center, including the four-sided video scoreboard above center court.

“I always thought it was the nicest arena in the Pac-12,” Robert said. “Now, this is like a pro arena.”

