“I thought we did better,” Whittingham said. “You saw some really nice plays made by Raelon Singleton, Demari Simpkins, Bryan Thompson, guys picked up the slack. Darren was hurting this week. He has some ailments going on and he wasn’t himself, but he was tough enough to be out there and contribute to the extent that he could. As I said last week, the other guys have to step up. We have five or six guys at wide receiver that can make plays.”