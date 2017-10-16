The Sun Devils were giving up over 36 points per game before knocking off Washington. In fact, the lowest point total ASU had allowed in its first five games was 30 points in a home loss to San Diego State. But ASU just smothered Browning and Co., sacking the Heisman Trophy candidate eight times, while giving up just 230 yards of total offense. Washington was the highest-ranked team ASU had beaten since defeating then No.1-ranked Nebraska in September 1996.