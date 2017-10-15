Los Angeles • Utah junior safety Marquise Blair started his first game at free safety – he’d previously started at strong safety – played strong safety and scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game.
Blair, a junior college transfer and former JUCO All-American, moved to strong safety following an injury to starting strong safety Chase Hansen with 13:26 remaining in the first quarter. Hansen got injured making a tackle on USC running back Ronald Jones on the opening possession of the game.
Following a Utah turnover in the red zone on an interception by USC linebacker Cameron Smith, Blair scooped up a fumble by USC quarterback Sam Darnold — his second fumble of the quarter — and returned it 18 yards for his first career touchdown.
Blair recorded a team-high six first-half tackles. Hansen returned to the field in the second quarter.
Bookends back together temporarily
Utes starting defensive ends Bradlee Anae and Kylie Fitts, neither of whom started last week against Stanford, were both in the starting lineup against USC. Fitts did not play at all against Stanford, but Anae saw limited action.
While Anae was on the field regularly throughout the first half, Fitts spent the majority of the first half on the sideline after being on the field to start the game. Fitts left the Arizona game three weeks ago with a leg injury. He participated in some pregame warmup prior to the Stanford game, but did not play.
The Utes’ rotation at defensive end included sophomore Chris Hart and redshirt freshman Nick Henniger. Henniger recovered a fumble in the second quarter.
Anae had one tackle, one quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery in the first half.
Return of the Utes
Among the notable Utes alumni in attendance were former Utes standout basketball player Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma, now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, was on the sideline for the game. Kuzma, a first-round draft pick, has been among the NBA scoring leaders during the preseason.
Former Utes quarterback Travis Wilson, a product of San Clemente High School in Southern California also posted on Twitter that he planned to attend and was looking forward to tailgating with Utes fans. Wilson who went to the same high school as USC quarterback Sam Darnold, is currently on the practice squad for the Los Angeles Rams.
Back to Cali
Aside from Utah, the Utes roster has more players from California than anywhere else. There are 30 Californians representing University of Utah. That group includes quarterback Troy Williams, wide receivers Darren Carrington II and Siaosi Wilson, starting right tackle Darrin Paulo, Fitts and starting nickel back Javelin Guidry.