Trojan offensive outlook • Six starters returned to the offense from last season including quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold finished last season 31 touchdown passes in 13 games (10 starts) and finished among the nation’s leaders in passing efficiency (ninth). Coming into this weekend, he’s 14-2 as a starter. One of those losses came to Utah last season. USC’s top rusher from last season, running back Ronald Jones II, returned this year. Jones, who has also sprinted for the USC track team, has three 100-yard rushing games this season and has at least one touchdown (rushing or receiving) in 12 consecutive games. Running back Aca’Cedric Ware, who rushed for 397 yards last season, also returned this season. USC had to replace its top two receivers from last season in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers. Smith-Schuster left ranked fourth on USC’s all-time receptions lists. Junior Deontay Burnett, the team’s top returning receiver, leads the team with 41 catches for 527 yards and six touchdowns this season.