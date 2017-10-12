San Francisco • A trendy preseason pick for the No. 1 overall team in the country is — to no surprise — the Arizona Wildcats. They also top the annual Pac-12 preseason men’s basketball media poll.
Arizona was listed atop the poll Thursday morning for the 15th straight time going back to 1989-90. The No. 1 prediction is also the fifth time in the last six seasons the Wildcats have earned such a designation. Arizona star Allonzo Trier is one of three starters from last year’s Pac-12 Conference-winning team to return.
The conference’s southern California programs, USC and UCLA, are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The No. 2 spot for the Trojans is the second-highest ever preseason conference ranking for the program. USC, the only other team to receive a first-place vote, returns all five starters from last year’s team that won a school-record 26 games.
UCLA, which moves on without Lonzo Ball, returns stars Aaron Holiday and Thomas Welsh.
The Utah men’s basketball team was voted to finish seventh in the preseason media poll. The Utes lost key player Kyle Kuzma to the NBA Draft and saw freshman Devon Daniels transfer, but Utah does return David Collette, Sedrick Barefield and center Jayce Johnson.
Collette and senior transfer Justin Bibbins represent the Utes at Thursday’s Pac-12 men’s basketball media day.
2017-18 PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
Team (first-place votes) • Points
1. Arizona • 273
2. USC (1) • 251
3. UCLA • 223
4. Oregon • 203
5. Stanford • 182
6. Arizona State • 146
7. Utah • 129
8. Oregon State • 125
9. Colorado • 112
10. Washington • 71
11. California • 46 <br>12. Washington State • 33