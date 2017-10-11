Troy Williams looked and sounded dejected after losing to Stanford.
But Utah’s de facto starter knows he needs to rebound and reconnect with star wideout Darren Carrington II, as the Utes prepares for a trip to Southern California and a game that could make or break their season.
On this week’s episode of the “Game of Throws” podcast, we discuss the chemistry between Williams and Carrington; Utah’s successes and failures against Stanford’s Bryce Love; USC’s Heisman hopeful Sam Darnold; and just how far the Utes’ recruiting efforts have come since Kyle Whittingham first offered Darnold a scholarship as a sophomore in high school.
