San Francisco • The Bruins, once again, are considered the class of the conference.
The annual Pac-12 women’s basketball coaches poll was released Wednesday morning ahead of Pac-12 media day, and UCLA was voted first overall by coaches throughout the conference for a second straight year. UCLA earned 115 points and seven first-place votes to earn the top spot in the preseason poll.
The Pac-12 Conference is coming off a historic season in which a record seven teams earned NCAA Tournament bids a year ago.
Stanford and Oregon tied for second place with 108 points. The Cardinal, which won last year’s Pac-12 tournament, received two first-place votes and return several key players from last year’s NCAA Final Four appearance, the program’s 13th overall.
The Utah women’s basketball team was voted ninth overall, receiving 40 points. The Utes enter a third season under coach Lynne Roberts. Utah qualified for the women’s NIT in its first two seasons with Roberts at the helm. The Utes do return last year’s leading scorer and rebounder, senior forward Emily Potter, who is in San Francisco on Wednesday to represent the Utes at Pac-12 media day.
2017-18 PAC-12 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES’ POLL
Team (First-place votes) • Points
1. UCLA (7) • 115
t-2. Oregon (3) • 108
t-2. Stanford (2) • 108
4. Oregon State • 85
5. California • 83
6. Arizona State • 74
7. Washington State • 61
8. USC • 47
9. Utah • 40
10. Colorado • 38
11. Arizona • 20
12. Washington • 13