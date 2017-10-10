Former Utah defensive great Ma’ake Kemoeatu (1998-2001) has been selected for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018.
Kemoeatu, a defensive tackle of Tongan ancestry, was a two-time All-Mountain West Conference selection. He came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent who played in 136 games (86 starts) during nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Washington Redskins. He had 266 career tackles.
In 2012, he played in 15 games and started 13 for the eventual Super Bowl champion Ravens in his second stint with the team. He and registered 29 tackles with one sac and a forced fumble.
Herman Clark (Oregon State), Manu Tuiasosopo (UCLA), Kimo von Oelhoffen (Boise State) and Bob Apisa (Michigan State) will join Kemoeatu in the induction class. Inductees will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 19-20, 2018, on Oahu, Hawaii.
Kemoeatu’s brother, Chris, was also one of the 18 finalists for induction. Chris, a running back, played for Utah from 2001-04 before going on to play in the NFL.