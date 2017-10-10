Rolling from interview to interview, facing question after question for an entire day is sort of like hitting the gym, Larry Krystkowiak quipped.
“It’s kind of like working out,” Utah’s men’s basketball coach said. “It’s always good when it’s over. You have to do it.”
That’s what every Pac-12 basketball coach and some selected players face this week in San Francisco. The annual Pac-12 basketball media day returns to the Pac-12 offices Wednesday and Thursday in the city by the bay, signaling the approach of nights spent at the Huntsman Center. The preseason Pac-12 coaches poll also makes its return to the fray.
The women’s media day kicks off Wednesday when Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is slated to address the media a few minutes after noon MDT. Utah coach Lynne Roberts enters her third year at the helm, aiming to take that next step with the Utes. Utah has qualified for back-to-back women’s NIT tournament appearances in the program’s first two years under Roberts.
Utah started its season on a 11-game winning streak a year ago but ran into the buzzsaw of the Pac-12 schedule. The Utes finished 16-15 and 5-13 in conference play. Utah returns senior forward Emily Potter, who averaged a team-high 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per outing.
Potter and junior guard Erika Bean will be at Pac-12 media days and are scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. MDT Wednesday.
The men’s media day is scheduled to start shortly after noon Thursday. According to the Pac-12 website, Krystkowiak, senior forward David Collette and senior transfer Justin Bibbins will be attending. A concrete timeline is yet to be released, but the Utes will be the third-to-last team on the dais Thursday afternoon.
Utah went 20-12 but struggled down the stretch last season. The Utes lost its Pac-12 Conference tournament opener against Cal and a few days later lost at home to Boise State in the first round of the NIT.
Along with Bibbins, newcomers this year include sophomore transfer guard Kolbe Caldwell, freshman forward Donnie Tillman and former Lone Peak High star Christian Popoola.
“The team’s just a lot different this year in the attitude and the chemistry,” Collette said. “I think we have all the right guys this year who have the right attitude on and off the court. That’s going to help us a whole lot more.”