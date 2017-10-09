Who will it be at QB?
Tune into ABC Saturday evening around 6 p.m. to find out.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham left the door open for any number of possible scenarios at his weekly press conference on Monday. The status of sophomore Tyler Huntley, according to Whittingham, is “still up in the air.’ The quarterback suffered an apparent shoulder injury in Utah’s win at Arizona on September 22 and hasn’t played since.
If Huntley isn’t able to go Saturday at The Coliseum against No. 13 USC, the Utes (4-1, 1-1) will start either Troy Williams or Cooper Bateman.
“If [Huntley’s] not able, we’ll make sure we give both guys a shot between Troy and Cooper,” Whittingham said, “and see who comes away with it.”
Wiliams, Utah’s starter a year ago, struggled in his first start of 2017 in the 23-20 loss at home to Stanford over the weekend. The senior went 20-of-39 for 238 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
“Offensively, didn’t do enough to win the game,” Whittingham said. “Twenty points is not going to win you many games in the Pac-12.”
Utah’s coach later added, “We’ve got to get things figured out.”
So if the dynamic Huntley can’t return this weekend in Los Angeles, it’ll either be Williams or Bateman, the former Cottonwood High star who spent his first four seasons at Alabama before transferring as a walk-on this spring. Bateman threw for 410 yards and two touchdowns in 44 career appearances with the Crimson Tide.
How will the Utes staff decide?
“Just quarterbacks going through the progression, putting the ball in the right spots, making the right reads, taking care of the football, first and foremost,” Whittingham said.
This story will be updated.