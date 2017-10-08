Utah fell out of the AP Top 25 and dropped five spots in the Amway Coaches Poll to No. 23 after a 23-20 loss to Stanford Saturday night.
The top five of both polls changed after Oklahoma was upset by Iowa State, Alabama and Clemson remaining in the top two spots, followed by Penn State at No. 3. Georgia is ranked at No. 4 and Washington at No. 5 in the AP Top 25, while the Huskies are ranked at No. 4 and the Bulldogs at No. 5 in the Coaches Poll.
Behind the Huskies, Washington State was the next highest ranked Pac-12 team at No. 8 in the AP Top 25 and No. 9 in the Coaches Poll. USC is No. 13 in both polls and Stanford, after beating the Utes, is ranked at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.
The Sooners and Michigan were the biggest fallers in both polls. Oklahoma dropped nine spots to No. 12 on both lists, while the Wolverines plummeted nine spots to No. 16 in the Coaches Poll and 10 spots in the AP Poll to No. 17 after losing to Michigan State.
The Spartans jumped into both polls, to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll.